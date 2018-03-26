 Smith Rock State Park closed for 45 minutes to take care of an incident

Smith Rock State Park was closed for about 45 minutes Saturday afternoon to take deal with an incident involving a Redmond Man. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. A person who was in the park reported to 911 a man throwing rocks at hikers off a ledge near the Misery Ridge trail. A 2nd caller reported being threatened by a man in the same vicinity with a handgun. Over a dozen law enforcement from various agencies headed towards the park. They identified the man as 54-year-old Daren Jaques of Redmond. He was not armed and was told to leave the park. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who had 1st hand knowledge of the incident should call 693-6911.