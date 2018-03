A 39-year-old Bend man died early yesterday morning in a head-on accident 2 miles north of Bend on Highway 97. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident took place in the southbound lane with a truck hitting an SUV. The driver of the truck was dead at the scene of the accident while the driver of the SUV was taken to St. Charles in Bend. The names of the drivers have not been released at this time.