 Michael Bremont pleads not guilty to 10 counts of sex abuse in Deschutes County Circuit Court

44-year-old Michael Bremont was in Deschutes County Circuit Court yesterday. He pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of 2nd-degree sexual abuse with a former student while he was principal of the Redmond Proficiency Academy 8 years ago. The student was 17 at the time of the alleged abuse. Bremont has been convicted twice on various sexual abuse charges with students from Redmond and Linn County when he worked at Central Linn High School in Halsey. Bremont’s trial date has been set for October 23rd.