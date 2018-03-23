 Fire extinguished at Redmond Airport

Fire extinguished at Redmond Airport

 In Local News
0
0

A fire at a restaurant in the Redmond Airport Terminal led to the evacuation of the facility yesterday morning before it was put out by staff with a fire extinguisher. According to Redmond Fire, the incident took place just before 6 am at the Avalon Aeropub on the 2nd floor of the terminal. The building was evacuated and the fire extinguished. Firefighters found some combustible materials that had fallen between the dishwasher and a wall and started the fire. No one was injured. Total damage caused was about 16 thousand dollars.

Recent Posts
Michael Bremont pleads not guilty to 10 counts of sex abuse in Deschutes County Circuit CourtLocal News
Deschutes County Deputies to increase traffic patrols over Spring BreakLocal News