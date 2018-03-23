 Fire extinguished at Redmond Airport

A fire at a restaurant in the Redmond Airport Terminal led to the evacuation of the facility yesterday morning before it was put out by staff with a fire extinguisher. According to Redmond Fire, the incident took place just before 6 am at the Avalon Aeropub on the 2nd floor of the terminal. The building was evacuated and the fire extinguished. Firefighters found some combustible materials that had fallen between the dishwasher and a wall and started the fire. No one was injured. Total damage caused was about 16 thousand dollars.