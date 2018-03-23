Deschutes County Deputies to increase traffic patrols over Spring Break
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office will join other law enforcement agencies in Oregon during Spring Break and have an increased traffic enforcement presence on the state’s roads. The enhanced enforcement will begin tomorrow and go through April 1st. The patrols will be looking for those who may be speeding, using cell phones or other erratic behavior. Last year Deschutes County Deputies responded to 22 motor vehicle crashes during Spring Break.
