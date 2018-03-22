 Bend City Council takes steps to increase monthly stipend for council members in the future

The issue of increased compensation for the mayor and council members came up at last night’s Bend City Council meeting. While no exact amount has been set, numbers put forth by a committee would give the mayor one thousand 60 dollars a month and the council members 530 dollars a month. They currently get 200 dollars each. Council members voted to approve an ordinance that would increase their compensation if a charter change is approved by voters in May that would remove the issue of payout of the charter.