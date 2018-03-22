 2nd District Congressman Walden adds language to budget proposal to help timber counties and pay for fighting wildfires

Second District Congressman Greg Walden has introduced language in the current budget package before Congress that would give another 2 years of funding to timber counties in Oregon through the Secure Rural Schools Funding Act that exists and to help improve forest health and how the government pays to fight wildfires. Funding would be set up in advance to pay to fight wildfires rather than take the monies from both the Forest Service and BLM accounts used for forest management and fire prevention.