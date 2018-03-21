 Newberg man arrested for attempted robbery of Dairy Queen in La Pine

A 31-year-old man from Newberg was arrested yesterday for the attempted hold up of the Dairy Queen in La Pine. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a series of tips led to the arrest of Jason Reed in Salem. Reed attempted to rob the restaurant Monday afternoon, but the cashier would not give Reed any money and he drove off. He was being held on attempted robbery charges with the case under review by the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.