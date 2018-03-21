 Man takes his own life at PGE facility west of Madras

A person who worked at the Portland General Electric Headquarters for the Pelton Round Butte Dam Facility west of Madras went to his office and took his own life yesterday. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the facility yesterday afternoon just after 2 when the man showed up with a gun. The building was evacuated and deputies attempted to establish contact with the man who had locked himself in his office. The Central Oregon Response Team was called to the scene. A drone was used to spot the man in his office and he was not moving. The CERT team breached the door to his office and a robot went into the room. The man was found dead from a gunshot wound to his chest.