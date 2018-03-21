 1 person arrested another being sought in series of thefts from the Woodgrain Millwork Plant in Prineville

1 person has been arrested and another is being looked for after a series of thefts from the Woodgrain Millwork Plant in Prineville. Taken into custody was 40-year-old Steven Woods as he was jumping over the fence of the closed facility. A search warrant at the home of Woods and 38-year-old Amanda Wiederholt in Prineville found over 10 thousand dollars’ worth of stolen copper wire and insulation, tools, fittings, and heroin. Wiederholt is still being looked for by authorities.