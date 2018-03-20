Shots hit home in Redmond, no one injured
Redmond Police are seeking information into several shots being fired at a home Sunday just before noon on Reindeer Avenue in SW Redmond. The shots were fired into the window of a door and siding of a townhouse. No one was home at the time of the shooting. Officers did find several spent casings from ammunition outside the home. Police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone who may have information on the shooting to call 693-6911.
