 Robber turned away at Dairy Queen in La Pine

A robbery at the Dairy Queen in La Pine was thwarted last night when the cashier refused to give the robber any money out of the cash register. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place around 5 pm when a man went into the restaurant and demanded cash. The teller refused and the man left. He was described as being 5’10”, 160 pounds, short brown hair, groomed beard and glasses. He was driving a silver Chevy Traverse with Oregon plates. He drove off heading south on Highway 97. Anyone who has information on the subject should call 693-6911.