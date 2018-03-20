 3 people who died south of Prineville identified

The names of the 3 people who died Sunday evening on George Millican Road have been released. According to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, a car driven by 29-year-old Steven Saddler of Prineville lost control about 17 miles south of Prineville and slid in front of a tractor-trailer rig. The road was slick at the time of the accident. Saddler was dead at the scene of the accident as was his son, 2-year-old Gabriel Saddler and his passenger, 35-year-old Mary Beth Gonsalves of Prineville. The driver of the semi was uninjured.