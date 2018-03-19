 Missing Bend snowboarder found near Mt. Ashland

A 40-year-old snowboarder from Bend was rescued over the weekend after getting lost on Mt. Ashland. According to the Jackson County Search and Rescue, the wife of Eric Hostetler notified search and rescue that her husband had not returned to the lodge around 6 pm on Saturday. They were able to locate Hostetler around 9 pm in the Cottonwood Creek drainage about 2 miles from the ski area. He was returned to the parking lot in good condition.