 3 dead in 2 vehicle accident on George Millican Road

A car hitting a semi-truck last night on George Millican Road south of Prineville led to 3 fatalities. According to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place around 7 pm when the car was headed northbound, lost control and skidded in front of the semi. The road was wet at the time of the accident. The semi had to be pulled off of the car to access those who died. The names of the deceased have not been released at this time.