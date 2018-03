The public has a chance to meet the 2 finalists for the Crook County School District Superintendent position this evening. They are Sarah Johnson from Klamath Falls and Dandy Stevens from Silverton. They will be at Barnes Butte Middle School this evening from 6 pm to 7;15 pm. The school board is hoping to pick a replacement for Duane Yecha by April. Yecha announced he would retire in October of last year.