 Bend woman arrested for DUI after accident last night at Ward Road and Highway 20

An accident last night at Highway 20 East and Ward Road led to one person being arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Rosa Gastaburu of Bend ran the stop sign at Ward and Highway 20 just before 10 pm hitting a car driven by 27-year-old Taylor Rupel of Bend. Gastaburu was found to be driving under the influence and lodged in the Deschutes County Jail. Her passenger and Rupel were taken to St. Charles in Bend with minor injuries.