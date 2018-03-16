 Bend woman and her dog attacked by 2 dogs east of Bend

A woman east of Bend and her dog were attacked yesterday by 2 loose dogs as the woman was going to get her mail. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Joy Stanovich-Brown and her dog were on Groff Road when they were attacked by 2 boxers. Stanovich-Brown had to pick up her dachshund/chihuahua mix from being attacked, and the boxers knocked her to the ground. A person passing by got the woman and her dog into the car, saving her life. Both she and the dog had to have medical attention. The 2 boxers are currently impounded in the Humane Society of Central Oregon. The owner of the dogs, Jean Straight, was cited on 6 counts including 2 counts of animals at large.