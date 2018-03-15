 Redmond Airport Master Plan about ready to head to FAA for approval

The final workshop surrounding the master plan for the Redmond Airport took place last night giving members of the community a chance to see what types of things are being looked at for the airport in the next 20 years. The plan calls for various improvements to be made at the facility to meet FAA guidelines. That includes improvements to meet the growing population, from parking to the runways to the terminal. Work on the plan has been 18 months in the making and it will soon be going to the FAA for their approval.