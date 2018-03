A 45-year-old Gresham man was found guilty on 7 counts of sex abuse by a Deschutes County Jury yesterday. James Worley a former Bend resident was alleged to have committed the crimes against a family member between 2002 and 2004. He was originally arrested for the crimes in 2014 but the trial was delayed due to another court case in Tillamook County. A sentencing hearing for Worley is scheduled for tomorrow.