 Jefferson County 509-J employee arrested on 10 sexual abuse charges involving Idaho 15 year old

As 60-year-old maintenance worker for the Jefferson County 509-J School District has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse involving a girl in Idaho. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Michael McCoy was taken into custody on Monday and remains in the Jefferson County Jail on 250 thousand dollars bail. McCoy was alleged to have sexually abused a 15-year-old Idaho girl from March of 2015 through June of 2017. He will be arraigned on Friday. As McCoy has been a foster parent and due to his close proximity to children. The sheriff’s office is worried about other possible incidents. Those with concerns can call Detective Jason Pollack at 475-6520.