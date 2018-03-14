 Bend La Pine School Board mulls changing school start times

The Bend-La Pine Schools are looking at changing start times for all grades but will not do so until they hear from those within the district. At the board meeting last night, the board discussed moving the start times for elementary schools up an hour and delaying the start times for middle and high schools back an hour as a possible option or leaving the current times as they are. The district will begin a process in April to gather information as to how parents, students and employees feel about the possible changes and then implement the changes if any, next school year.