 Narcan save Deschutes County Jail inmates life

A 21-year-old inmate booked into the Deschutes County Jail yesterday was saved from possible death when corrections officers administered Narcan, which is used as an emergency treatment in the case of an opioid overdose. The inmate began to show signs that he was under the influence of opioids about 2 hours after he was booked into the jail. It took 2 doses of Narcan for the inmate to respond to the medication. He was taken to St. Charles for further treatment, then back to jail. This is the 6th time this year Narcan has been used in a drug overdose situation by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.