 Crook County authorities look into the death of a Hillsboro man

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the death of a 58-year-old Hillsboro man who died last Friday night. The incident took place around 9 pm when Gary Weingart lost control of his vehicle on NE McKay Road, failing to negotiate a curve rolling his vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle. He was dead at the scene of the accident. Alcohol and speed are believed to have played a role in the accident.