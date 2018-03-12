 Attempted suicide at the Deschutes County Jail puts man in St. Charles

An inmate at the Deschutes County Jail attempted to commit suicide last night. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 9 pm when Bryan Penner was discovered by another inmate in one of the jail housing units. Corrections staff and the corrections nurse responded to Penner and began life-saving measures until medics from Bend Fire arrived. Penner was taken to St. Charles in Bend. An investigation into the incident is underway headed by the Oregon State Police and the Deschutes County Major Incident Team. Penner was being held in jail for violating a restraining order against 24-year-old Sarah Gomez, who has been missing since February 20th. He is believed to be the last person to have seen her.