 Redmond man arrested after 2 car clouts in the Old Mill District

A 29-year-old Redmond man was arrested yesterday morning after breaking into a couple of cars in the Old Mill District. According to Bend Police, a car owner was going back to his vehicle on Scalehouse Court when he realized someone was breaking into his car trying to steal it. The person involved with the car clout took off running as police were alerted. They were able to take Quinn Snyder into custody, finding stolen items on his being. Officers later found there was another vehicle in the area that had been broken in to.