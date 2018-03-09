 Month old threats lead to increased police presence at St. Charles in Bend

A threat made by a person, authorities called no risk to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend led to added law enforcement around the hospital yesterday. The person, who was at the emergency room a month ago, and appeared to be drunk, made specific threats while being attended to. The hospital did lockdown for 20 minutes yesterday morning just after 6 am when a suspicious package was seen near a bus stop. It turned out to be a box of materials used on a construction site. There was also a dumpster fire shortly after that, which was quickly extinguished by Bend Fire.