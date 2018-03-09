 Closing arguments today in sex abuse trial

Deliberations are expected to begin today in the trial of James Worley, who was charged with allegedly sexually abusing a family member when in lived in Bend from 2002-2004. The allegations came forth in 2012 when Worley lived in Gresham and the accuser was no longer living with him. In closing arguments yesterday, Worley’s attorney refuted the allegations saying over-zealous investigators and child advocates led to Worley being on trial. Prosecutors will present their closing arguments today.