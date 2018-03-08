 Committee looking at pay increase for Bend City Council puts forth its findings

An advisory committee went before the Bend City Council last night to announce their findings of what type of compensation the Mayor and council members should receive. Based on the median income in Bend, it was suggested the mayor get a stipend of one thousand sixty dollars a month and the other council members get 530 dollars a month. Currently, all of the council members get 200 dollars a month. This is one of the city charter changes to be looked at on the May ballot taking the issue of payout of the charter. No decision was made on this last night.