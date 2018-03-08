 81 lane miles of roads to be worked on in Bend this summer

The Bend City Council approved 5 million dollars of road work to occur in Bend this summer that will improve 81 lane miles within the city. Of the work to be done, 34 of those lane miles will get a slurry seal treatment while the other 47 miles will be done with grind and inlay and overlay treatments. Among those streets will be portions of 3rd street from Wilson to Badger, Mt. Washington from Shevlin Park Road to Chandler and other streets in the downtown area that weren’t done last year. There was also a contract approved for over 5 million dollars of work on 14th street which was part of a bond measure approved by voters. A contract was also approved for design work on Empire to include the extension out to 27th street.