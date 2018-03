A 40-year-old Bend man has been arrested after stealing 3 trailers over a 2-day period in Bend. According to Bend Police, Dustin Mooney would go to a person’s house, say his son had a drone stuck in a tree and ask if he could move their trailer to get it. He would then hook up to the trailer and drive off with it. He was arrested after one of the stolen trailers was listed on Craigslist.