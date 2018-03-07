 Sisters residents debate marijuana businesses within the city

Residents of Sisters packed city hall last night to discuss the issue of allowing marijuana-related businesses within the city limits. In 2014 voters nixed the idea of allowing medical marijuana to be sold in Sisters. Now the issue of recreational pot is at the forefront. The crowd and those who testified were split on their feelings with many saying it would be a benefit to the city and the economy while others felt a variety of problems would arise including more youth being exposed to the drug. The City Council will hold a workshop on the issue on the 14th of March to gather more input from the public.