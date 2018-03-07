Name of person who died on Powell Butte Highway released
The name of the person who died Monday evening on the Powell Butte Highway near McGrath Road has been released. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Jason House of Powell Butte was a passenger in a car driven by 25-year-old Samantha Toews of Powell Butte, when she went off the road and hit a tree. House was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. House, Toews, and a 9-year-old girl were all taken to St. Charles in Bend where House was pronounced dead. According to the sheriff’s office, speed played a role in the accident and they are investigating to see if intoxicants may have been a factor.
