 Sherwood man gets 22 years in prison for DUI accident in 2016

A 47-year-old Sherwood man who killed a 2-year-old girl in a car accident outside of Sisters in September of 2016 was sentenced yesterday to 22 years in prison. David Fincher received the sentence after being found guilty of 1st-degree manslaughter last month. Fincher had a blood alcohol level of .25 percent at the time of the accident. He was offered a plea deal of 17 years by prosecutors but decided to take the case to a jury.