 Prineville woman indicted on 9 counts of animal neglect

A grand jury in Crook County has indicted 37-year-old Kara Madison of Prineville on 9 counts of animal neglect involving rabbits found at her home in early February. Prineville Police responded to a report of animal abuse at Madison’s home on NW 7th street. When they arrived, they found 7 rabbits dead with and 18 more in poor condition. Officers also found a goat, along with several dogs and cats. The rabbits were taken to the Humane Society of the Ochoco’s to be treated. Many are now available for adoption.