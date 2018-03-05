 Weekend search for Sara Gomez turns up empty

Family and friends came together over the weekend to search for 24-year-old Sara Gomez of Bend, who has been missing since February 20th. The search Saturday and Sunday began at Big Sky Park east of Bend. Dozens of people came out looking for Sara, and her vehicle which is also missing. Authorities believe Gomez may be somewhere east of Bend and have asked people who live to the east to look into their outbuildings, ponds, and fields for any sign of a clue. Search organizers said they would continue to search weekends until Sara is found.