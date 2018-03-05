Legislature funds 2nd academic building for OSU-Cascades Campus
The Oregon Legislature ended their session over the weekend. Before the final gavel fell, 39 million dollars in funding was given to OSU-Cascades for the campuses 2nd academic building. The building will house the colleges STEAM disciplines to include science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. Construction of the new building is expected to begin in the summer of 2019 and be ready for students in the fall of 2021.
