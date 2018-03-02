 Search continues for Sara Gomez

The search to find 24-year-old Sarah Gomez of Bend went to Knott Landfill yesterday as investigators look at any and all possibilities of where she could be. Gomez disappeared nearly 2 weeks ago after being seen leaving work. She and her car have not been seen since that time. Her former boyfriend 31-year-old Bryan Penner was in court yesterday for violating a restraining order against Gomez, to which he pleaded not guilty to. A search warrant of his apartment turned up evidence that indicated he was the last one to have seen Gomez. Bend City Police are asking residents east of Bend to check outbuildings, ponds, and fields to see if they find any clues.