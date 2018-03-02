OSP Captain being investigated by sheriff’s office
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has started a criminal investigation of Captain Bill Fugate of the Oregon State Police. Fugate was placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is taking place. Fugate is the Public Information Officer for the OSP and has been with the agency for 11 years. Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson said no additional information would be released at this time about the nature of the investigation.
