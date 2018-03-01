 La Pine American Legion post broken into

The La Pine American Legion Post 45 was broken into yesterday morning with an undisclosed amount of cash taken. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place around 4; 30 am when a person wearing a ski mask forced his way into the facility and took some alcohol and a safe with cash in it. Along with the ski mask, the person was wearing a dark colored jacket, gray pants with black stripes and had an Easton brand bag. Anyone having any knowledge of the incident should call 693-6911.