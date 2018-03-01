 15 year old La Pine teen charged with disorderly conduct after making threats at school

15 year old La Pine teen charged with disorderly conduct after making threats at school

 In Local News
0
0

Threats over the past 2 months by a 15-year-old student at La Pine High School led to his arrest yesterday. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a student approached the school resource officer and alerted him to the threats that had been made. The most recent incident happened 2 days ago involving a threat of violence and the use of a firearm. The officer interviewed witnesses as other deputies were brought to the school. The student who made the threats was interviewed and arrested on 3 counts of disorderly conduct and lodged in the Deschutes County Juvenile Justice Facility.

Recent Posts
Slick roads and more snow from the morning commuteLocal News
La Pine American Legion post broken intoLocal News