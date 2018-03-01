 15 year old La Pine teen charged with disorderly conduct after making threats at school

Threats over the past 2 months by a 15-year-old student at La Pine High School led to his arrest yesterday. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a student approached the school resource officer and alerted him to the threats that had been made. The most recent incident happened 2 days ago involving a threat of violence and the use of a firearm. The officer interviewed witnesses as other deputies were brought to the school. The student who made the threats was interviewed and arrested on 3 counts of disorderly conduct and lodged in the Deschutes County Juvenile Justice Facility.