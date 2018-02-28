 Pennsylvania man helped out of area east of Bend by Search and Rescue

A man from Pennsylvania had to be rescued yesterday after spending a very cold night out east of Bend off Walker Road on the Tumulus Trail. According to Deschutes County Search and Rescue 25-year-old Jess Bupp called 911 asking for help as he could not feel his lower legs or feet and possibly had frostbite. He was camping, had warm clothes and a warming fire but that had gone out. Search and Rescue went to his campsite and brought him out on horseback yesterday afternoon where he was taken to St. Charles in Bend for further evaluation.