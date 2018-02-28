 Bend La Pine School Board talks about safety at schools

The Bend-La Pine School Board last night heard from parents about student safety. Safety concerns arose after the school shooting in Parkland Florida and several incidents in Bend the past couple of weeks where threats were made by students. Superintendent Shay Mikalson told parents and staff that safety remains a top priority at all of the facilities and the board is working on those issues. A community outreach event to discuss the topic of mental health is scheduled to take place in May.