 Work could begin next month on South Canal Boulevard in Redmond depending on city council vote tonight

Work could begin next month on South Canal Boulevard in Redmond depending on city council vote tonight

 In Local News
0
0

This evening the Redmond City Council will decide on the approval of a 7-million-dollar contract to upgrade a portion of South Canal Boulevard from Obsidian Avenue to the roundabout at Yew and 27th. The project would include repaving, curbs and sidewalks, a dedicated bike lane and more left-hand lane turnouts. If approved the project would begin next month and be done in April of 2019.

Recent Posts
Senator Tim Knopp adds amendment to senate bill that would make school threats a felonyLocal News