Work could begin next month on South Canal Boulevard in Redmond depending on city council vote tonight
This evening the Redmond City Council will decide on the approval of a 7-million-dollar contract to upgrade a portion of South Canal Boulevard from Obsidian Avenue to the roundabout at Yew and 27th. The project would include repaving, curbs and sidewalks, a dedicated bike lane and more left-hand lane turnouts. If approved the project would begin next month and be done in April of 2019.
Recent Posts