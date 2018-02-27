 Senator Tim Knopp adds amendment to senate bill that would make school threats a felony

Central Oregon Senator Tim Knopp has introduced an amendment to a Senate bill that would make threatening to commit a terrorist act a crime. The addition of such language to state statutes gives prosecutors a way to punish someone and charge them with more than a misdemeanor. The crime would be a felony. This in the wake of various threats made to Bend-La Pine schools in the past couple of weeks. The addition to state law is supported by Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, Bend Police Chief Jim Porter, and the Bend-La Pine Schools.