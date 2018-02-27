 Search continues for 24 year old Sara Gomez who has not been seen for more than a week

Authorities continue to hold out hope of finding 24-year-old Sara Gomez of Bend unharmed. Gomez disappeared just over a week ago and since that time, her former boyfriend, 31-year-old Bryan Penner has been arrested and is being held for violating a restraining order against Gomez. A search warrant of Penner’s home found evidence that suggested Penner had recent contact with Gomez. District Attorney John Hummel said he believes Penner is directly involved with Gomez’ disappearance. Officers continue searching for Gomez’ car which is a foam green 2004 Chevy Malibu. Anyone seeing this vehicle should call 693-6911.