 Search continues for Gomez, candlelight vigil held last night for her

A candlelight vigil was held for 24-year-old Sara Gomez of Bend last night at Riverbend Park as authorities continue to try and find her. Gomez disappeared a week ago and since that time, a former boyfriend, 31-year-old Bryan Penner has been arrested and is being held for violating a restraining order against Gomez. A search warrant of Penner’s home also found evidence Penner had recent contact with Gomez. District Attorney John Hummel said Penner is directly involved with Gomez’ disappearance and no one else took part. Officers are searching for Gomez’ car which is a foam green 2004 Chevy Malibu with a Carolina Panthers sticker on it. Anyone seeing this vehicle should call 693-6911.