 Home on Hinkle Butte Drive destroyed, family gets out of house safe

A home on Hinkle Butte Drive in the Sisters subdivision of Panoramic View Estates was destroyed last night. According to the Cloverdale Rural Fire Protection District, the fire was called in around 11 pm. The fire apparently started in one of the children’s bedrooms. The parents were able to get the kids out of the house. The parents attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher but had no success. The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived. One of the family’s cats appears to have died in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.