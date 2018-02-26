 2 snowmobilers rescued 20 miles west of Sunriver

Deschutes County Search and Rescue helped 2 snowmobilers who became stuck in the deep snow yesterday afternoon about 20 miles west of Sunriver. According to Search and Rescue, 27-year-old Tony Daniels of Sunriver and 26-year-old Jack Duffy of Bend were snowmobiling near Sheridan Mountain when their snowmobiles became stuck. They called into 911 to let them know they would be at the Sheridan Snow Shelter. They had the means to start a fire and had water. Search and Rescue members were able to get to the pair and get them back to their vehicle around 11 last night.