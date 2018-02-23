 Ridgeview High employee arrested on rape charge from last year

A 25-year-old instructional assistant and baseball coach at Ridgeview High School in Redmond has been arrested and charged with the rape of a 23-year-old woman. Jake Branham is being held in Deschutes County jail on 150 thousand dollars bail. Deschutes County Sheriff deputies arrested Branham after allegations came to the surface of an incident that took place last March. His next court date is on February 28th. He is currently on administrative leave from the district.